League of Their Own: Derrick Richardson

Derrick D. Richardson of Alton became a career firefighter in 1997, a published author in 2004, and a community service volunteer in 2000. An Alton Fire Department captain and emergency medical technician, he also serves as a fire science instructor at Lewis and Clark Community College.

As a self-published author of three books, Richardson publishes his volumes of created and collected quotes. Richardson also serves the community as a dedicated volunteer.

How did you get involved in firefighting?

Being a firefighter was, and is, my dream job. After I completed my enlistment in the Air Force, I pursued a career in firefighting. Alton was the first place I tested, and the rest is history.

Why did you and your wife choose to get involved in the Alton community?

My wife and I give back to Alton because we care about Alton. We want to see Alton grow. We sponsor, donate, and volunteer our time with a number of local organizations, events, and projects. We like to spread our giving around. There is a lot of Alton to give back to. We also lead our own projects that we started in Alton, like the Best Christmas Display Contest and the Hand-Rolled Cigar Networking event that will be held every year in May.

So then, what’s next?

The Hand-Rolled Cigar Networking event, from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 10, in the outside parking lot at Bluff City Grill in Alton, with live music by Gigi Darr. With the exception of this annual cigar event, I like to switch things up. I am constantly thinking of new or different projects and ways to give back the Alton community, so stay tuned.

What is one thing that you share that makes Alton especially unique?

I have written a number of articles, published locally, about how Alton’s assets are its people, its location and its history. All being combined, we have an amazing place to live, work, and for entertainment.

What would you like to tell others, especially the young adults who will become the next leaders, about the importance of community service?

Giving back is very important to your growth and to the growth around you — it makes you whole. It allows to think about others and what they may be going through, and to share what you have earned and learned. Giving is about caring and wanting to make a difference in others and things around you.

If you could take one hour and spend it with anyone, who would it be and why?

President Barack Obama, Richard Branson, and many other successful leaders and businesspeople. I would want them to share with me their wisdom and knowledge, to learn from them and know what they know. Also my maternal and paternal grandmothers, if they were still alive. I want to hear about the good times and challenges they encountered in life and society — growing up, being adults, and raising a family.

