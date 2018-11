Alton Memorial Hospital volunteer coordinator Kathleen Turner (foreground) and Judy Jordan, office manager for Family Physicians of Alton and Diabetes & Endocrine Care of Alton, meet with visitors to the 18th annual AMH Diabetes Fair on Nov. 10 in the Beeby Wing lobby. More than 150 people attended the fair, which included a presentation by Dr. Wael Girgis, an endocrinologist with DECA; health screenings, and a boxed meal from Firehouse Subs.

