Learning about the world

World Thinking Day has been celebrated around the globe since Feb. 22, 1926. Girl Scouts and Girl Guides from 146 countries celebrate being part of a global sisterhood. Girl Scouts from Service Unit 101 of Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois hosted their fourth annual World Thinking Day celebration Saturday at the Hartford Community Center. More than 140 Girl Scouts attended, ranging in age from kindergarteners to high school seniors. Thirteen troops presented what they learned about 15 countries. The event started with a parade of countries where representatives from each troop shared their country’s flag and a fun fact or two they learned. After the parade, the girls had the opportunity to visit each country and get their passport stamped, sample international cuisine, and receive a SWAP as a special reminder of their day. Girls learned Russia spans 11 time zones, Japan consists of more than 6,000 islands and the national animal in Scotland is the unicorn. They also had the opportunity to sample Bolludagur buns from Iceland, apple cake from Russia, romazava from Madagascar, and tea and biscuits from England, just to name a few. Service Unit 101 is a volunteer division of Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois, serving approximately 300 girls in Alton, Godfrey, Wood River, East Alton, Roxana, South Roxana and Hartford. For information, email girlscoutserviceunit101@gmail.com or visit gsofsi.org.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter