Leaving the station

Photos by Dan Cruz

Kids and adults alike turned out in force Aug. 1 at the historic Alton Amtrak Station, 3400 College Ave., for the third annual Train Day during the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau’s Kid’Cation event. Guests had the opportunity to view model train components, meet local train club enthusiasts and receive free giveaways. It was also a chance to have a last look at the historic Alton train station, which is scheduled to close later this year. Kids also received a special train cookie from The Cookie Factory Bakery at Alton Square as well as free Amtrak conductor hats.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter