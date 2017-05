Four out of five of the women of Godfrey Women’s Club on May 8 were presented a gift for their service of 30 years or more to the club. They are Gene Gilkison, 43 years of service; Flo Wittman, 40 years; Sharilyn Beem, 43 years; and Mary Woodcock, 43 years. Not pictured is Joyce Yates, 44 years. The club congratulated the women and thanked them for their years of service.

