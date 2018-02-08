Let the music move you

Photo by Melissa Meske Photo by Melissa Meske

The new home for Halpin Music Co. at 88 Northport Drive in Alton opened for business at noon Thursday, Feb. 8, with familiar faces at the door: (from left) Joe Cacciottoli, co-owner Mark Landon, John Hand, and Ryan Petroline. Although a grand opening is still a few more weeks away and a few last-minute finishing touches were still being completed, co-owner Mark Landon said, “Everyone has been just great, so upbeat, all along the way. My staff and all of those who have helped us make the move have really gone above and beyond to make this happen.” Landon said everything is in full swing, and individual lessons resume on Monday, Feb. 12. The new location features spacious waiting and service areas, a school music commons area and a newly remodeled space that serves as a showroom, recital hall and professional sound demo room, all in one. Landon and co-owner Brock Hermens purchased the business in 1995 from Clem and Ann Halpin, whose name provides the company’s current moniker. The Halpins purchased the former Gould Music in spring 1961 and moved into the most recent site on Homer Adams Parkway in 1977.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter