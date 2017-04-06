Local teen in running for national pageant

Local teenager Makenzie Garland has been chosen to compete in this year’s Miss Illinois Teen USA competition Sept. 1-4 in Bloomington-Normal.

This competition will be put on by Vanbros and Associates, the official producers of the Miss Illinois pageant, an official preliminary to the Miss USA/Miss Universe pageants.

Makenzie is a student at East Alton Middle School, where she participates in cheerleading and chorus. She also enjoys spending her time volunteering at the Belleville Humane Society and with students at the William M. BeDell Achievement and Resource Center. She also loves younger children and looks forward to Sundays, when she can work with them by helping out in Sunday school at First Assembly of God in South Roxana. She has attended the church most of her life.

Makenzie is the daughter of Garry and Kassie (Fillback) Garland, the sister of Chase and Justice Garland and is a resident of East Alton and Edwardsville.

To raise sponsorship money for her competition, there will be a quarter auction put on by Busy Bees Quarter Auction fundraising group at 7 p.m. Friday, June 2, at the Wood River Moose Club, 730 Wesley Drive. Everyone is welcome to come out and support Makenzie and her journey to follow her dreams.

Makenzie is being sponsored by Integrated Medical Group in Glen Carbon as well as the Busy Bees Quarter Auction fundraising group. Several local businesses have agreed to donate items to use at the auction, including Hot Shots Bar and Grill, Edison’s Entertainment Complex, Gateway Fun Park and the Gateway Grizzlies.

