Long day’s journey into night

WHAT: The 20th annual Dead of Winter Festival

WHEN: Feb. 10

WHERE: Mineral Springs Mall, 301 E. Broadway in Alton

WHY: Organized and hosted by American Hauntings, the all-day event brings together psychics, authors, vendors, and paranormal experts for a day of presentations, displays, and investigations. The former site of the Mineral Springs Hotel, built in 1914, provides the perfect setting for the festival, as stories abound of unexplained phenomenon and ghostly sightings. Following the daytime events, a ghost tour featured a private access tour of the hotel and a paranormal investigation.

