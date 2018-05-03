Losing locks for longer lives

× 1 of 3 Expand photo by Melissa Meske Students, administrators and staff, a total of 29, take their seats under the shears of stylists. × 2 of 3 Expand photo by Melissa Meske The before shot × 3 of 3 Expand photo by Melissa Meske The after shot Prev Next

Clippers were abuzz in the hands of local stylists, and even a few family members, at the St. Baldrick’s shave at Civic Memorial High School in Bethalto on Wednesday. With 24 students, 1 bus driver, 1 board member, 2 soccer coaches and 2 principals agreeing to having their locks shorn in this National Honor Society-coordinated event, NHS sponsor Donnell Campbell said they set a goal of raising $1,500 but far exceeded their expectations by raising $8,600. “The school became involved in this traditional event designed to raise money for childhood cancer research two years ago after our seniors learned of the fire department’s participation and jumped on the idea of bringing it into the high school,” Campbell said.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter