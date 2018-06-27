Love for the locks

Alton Little Theater is poised to showcase the summer production of “Hair” under the energetic direction of musical director Kurtis Leible and choreographer Mary Grace Brueggemann (who also appear in the show with 18 featured performers, including Joseph File, Margaret Sommerhof, Anthony Michael Shepard, and Gabriel Generally). Director Kevin Frakes says he embraces the “anthem” of glorious music that united a generation 50 years ago — and says the message of hope, peace, love, and creating a more welcoming community are just the right messages for today’s turbulent times. The production runs July 13-22 for eight performances. Tickets are available through the website and box office at (618) 462-3205. Signed t-shirts that commemorate the message of “letting the sunshine in” will be available for $20 in the Dorothy Colonius foyer.

