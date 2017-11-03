Marquette's date with history

When Kwame Ngwa uncoiled his leg and booted a goal in the Class 1A state championship on Saturday with 1:09 remaining in the second overtime, the Marquette Catholic Explorers went into euphoria.

The goal stood up and the Explorers (17-6-3) defeated Monmouth-Roseville 4-3 to win the second state championship in program history. Marquette also won the Class 1A title in 2012.

When MCHS played host to a reception to honor the team 24 hours later, the Explorers were still in a state of shock about the accomplishment.

“It’s just really been excitement,” Ngwa said of the 24 hours following his game winner. “It’s been a privilege playing on this team with some quality players. They allow me to get some great scoring opportunities and I can bless them with some great scoring opportunities as well.”

Ngwa, a junior defender for Marquette, took a free kick right in front of the Monmouth-Roseville goal to score the game winner. Titan goalie Edgar Mora Sanchez came out of the box to grab a loose ball seconds before and was whistled for a handball, spurring the free kick.

Explorers’ senior captain Noah Fahnestock approached Ngwa, put his arm around him and chose him to take the kick. Ngwa didn’t disappoint.

“The kids bugged me all year about dead balls and (Ngwa) does hit them well, but as a senior it’s always been tradition for a senior to take the deadball, but Kwame, in the moment, he wanted it,” Fahnestock said. “His dead balls have been superb throughout the whole season, especially the postseason. He told me he was going to hammer it. In all honesty I thought it was going over the goal post, but he hit it well and hit it in the right spot. I’m just so happy he was able to get the win for us and I was able to put him in that position.”

Monmouth-Roseville built a huge wall of players in front of the goal as Ngwa lined up, but he saw a small opening and he attacked it.

“I just saw a gap between the defender and the goalkeeper,” Ngwa said. “I thought if I put it around there with enough power there would be confusion on who would get to it first.”

Fahnestock added, “With that many people on the wall, I’m sure it was hard for the goalie to see. Kwame’s idea was just to hit the ball as hard as he possibly could and put it on frame. It was a good idea because either way it’s going in the goal, or you’re going to get a rebound and another chance on it.”

Junior forward Chris Hartrich said it was awesome to see his teammate come through in the moment. With Ngwa’s confidence in his dead ball abilities, Hartrich admitted there wasn’t much doubt in his mind.

“It was all joy; I couldn’t be happier,” Hartrich said. “That’s Kwame, though. He thinks he’s the best free kick taker in Madison County and I have to give it to him. I’m so proud of him and proud of my team right now.”

Sophomore forward Aaron Boulch added, “I was speechless. I was standing right in front of the goalie when it happened and I moved just in time and saw the ball go right past me and into the back of the net. I just started running to Kwame and hugged him. I was so happy.”

It capped a somewhat tumultuous season for Marquette, starting with getting a new coach. Joe Burchett replaced Jeremy Sanfilippo, who had led the Explorers to the state crown in 2012. Burchett spent one year as Sanfilippo’s assistant in ‘16 before taking the reins of the program.

On Sunday at the state celebration at MCHS, Burchett got a little emotional at the podium thinking of the season.

“I’ve been thinking about a lot of people,” Burchett said after his speech. “Not just in my soccer lifetime, but people here and what this means to the people at this school. I only knew Shelia Beiermann when she was Jack’s (Holmes) secretary last season, but we had a great relationship and she came up and gave me a hug. It’s all those people that aren’t on the pitch that do their part. They’re not on the pitch, but they really are a part of our whole season and our whole championship.

“To see the smiles on the grandmas’ faces and the athletic director and the secretaries and all the people that are associated with our school and our team, it’s really a heartwarming thing for me.”

Adversity included Hartrich starting the season on the shelf with mono, Fahnestock missing extended time with a broken collarbone, Boulch suspended for the super-sectional after receiving a red card in the sectional final and Kollin Morrissey missing the super with an ankle injury.

Fahnestock returned for the super and scored goals in all three games he played — the super, the state semifinal and the championship game.

“Even in the beginning, the original diagnosis was that even if they were to make it to the state championship I still wouldn’t be able to be there, but I fought as hard as I could because all I wanted to do was be out there with my friends again,” Fahnestock said. “It’s hard to say, but I hate watching them succeed without me. I just wanted to get out there and fight with them, win with them and be with them, so I did everything possible to get back out there. It was an amazing feeling to not only win, but score in all three of the games I played. It was unbelievable.”

Hartrich said the ups and downs brought the Explorers closer together as a team.

“It just shows how strong we are together,” Hartrich said. “When some of the best players around here go out, it’s amazing that we can build off of that and win a state championship.”

Marquette only says goodbye to three seniors, but they will be truly missed. Fahnestock, Jiggy Velloff and Oscar Liu all leave the program, but offseason memories of a state title will only give the ‘18 Explorers more confidence.

“I feel this makes us a better team,” Ngwa said. “We played a full season together and we’ll understand each other more and we’ll pick up more players.”

