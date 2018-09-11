Marquette student to compete at world championship

Daryn Hill of St. Louis, a student at Marquette Catholic High School in Alton, was selected to represent the United States as a part of the American Dance Company.

She will be a part of the International Dance Organization World Championship from Nov. 28 to Dec. 10 in Warsaw, Poland. She is a dancer at DK Dance Productions in Florissant, Mo., where she has been trained under the direction of owner and director Darci Ward since 2006.

Precision Dance Academy in Mobile, Ala., has been named one of three training sites for the American Dance Academy (Team USA). She and six other teammates from around the country will travel there monthly for training and choreography under the tutelage of Lauren Greenlee Dreher.

The American Dance Company is an all-star dance company comprised of the nation’s most promising up-and-coming dancers. In its history, American Dance Company members have had an opportunity to compete, train and perform all around the world. The company has competed at the IDO World Dance Championships since 2003 and each year have returned home decorated in gold, silver, and bronze medals. This year they hope to fill the USA Dance Team with many of the country’s best dancers and bring home the gold.

The International Dance Organization is a world federation with a membership of more than 90 nations, representing more than 250,000 dancers from six continents. It is a nonprofit organization founded in 1981.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter