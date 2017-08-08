Martial arts student travels to Florida for national competition

Kaleb, 10, a purple belt intermediate from Yi’s Martial Arts Fitness Academy, took part in the AAU TKD Nationals from July 3-8 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Kaleb is from the East Alton-Wood River area and has been training for about 1 1/2 years at Yi’s.

More than 2,100 competitors traveled to Fort Lauderdale for the competition. Children, teens, and adults ages 4 to 65 competed, with belt ranks ranging from white belt to master level black belt. Qualification to the National AAU Taekwondo Championship must be earned by regional competition. The AAU Taekwondo Rules governed this event.

Kaleb won the silver medal in point sparring.

“The competition was really tough and I know I have to work really hard to earn a spot next year as well,” he said.

Master Chris Lee, 7th-degree black belt, has trained local, state, regional, and national champions in martial arts-related competitions throughout the Midwest and East Coast.

“It is a privilege to be able to help train motivated students like Kaleb,” Lee said.

Yi’s Martial Arts Fitness Academy in downtown Wood River and Alton has been involved in the area since 1960. Their children’s classes are specifically designed for kids. Yi’s also has adult classes, as well as specializes in bullying prevention, women's self-defense, family safety, birthday parties, and summer camps. For information, call (618) 251-5425.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter