Memorial Day milestone: 150 years

Photos by Dan Cruz
WHAT: 150th annual Alton Memorial Day Parade
WHEN: May 29
WHERE: Rock Spring Park to College and Washington avenues
WHY: Touted as the oldest ongoing Memorial Day parade in the country, Alton celebrated a milestone with the 150th annual event. Sponsored by the East End Improvement Association parade committee and the Upper Alton Association, the parade was followed by an honor ceremony at the Upper Alton Cemetery and a sunset ceremony, organized by Richard Baird, at Alton National Cemetery.