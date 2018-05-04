Monster of a prom

photo by JD Jennings photo by JD Jennings photo by JD Jennings photo by JD Jennings photo by JD Jennings photo by JD Jennings photo by JD Jennings photo by JD Jennings photo by JD Jennings photo by JD Jennings photo by JD Jennings photo by JD Jennings

Photos by JD Jennings

WHAT: William M. BeDell Achievement and Resource Center annual prom

WHEN: April 14

WHERE: BeDell ARC in Wood River

WHY: BeDell ARC, dedicated to providing services and programs to children and adults in Madison County with developmental disabilities, hosted a Monster Mash prom for its students. Prom-goers arrived with their dates and families, posed for photos, and danced the night away, as local bikers also attended, escorting students and lining the entrance. The bikers also donated baskets to the prom’s king and queen, Desiree Coats and Zachary Grieve, and raffled off a life-size teddy bear. The staff, volunteers, and parents make prom night a great memory for everyone attending. Anyone interested in donating to the school or 2019 prom fund can visit the website or contact Principal Kathy Germscheid at (618) 251-2175.

