Moose for the troops

The Alton Moose Lodge No. 951 Patriotic Committee celebrated its successful fifth annual fundraiser for U.S. troops serving overseas. It was the most profitable fundraiser they have put together: the gala event Feb. 4 raised $4,901. In the last five years, they have raised approximately $22,000 for the armed forces. Care packages will be prepared and mailed to individuals. The lodge is assisted by a student committee at Marquette Catholic High School and their coordinator, Carmen Serio. The lodge makes annual $1,000 donations to the USO organization, which Bill Gates matches dollar for dollar. It also makes annual $1,000 donations to America’s paralyzed veterans. It assists smaller organizations with the cost of mailing care packages. It is always looking for new names and addresses of men and women serving in Iraq, Afghanistan and overseas. The big fundraiser is always the first Sunday in February, Super Bowl Sunday. For more information, contact the Alton Moose at (618) 462-1644.

