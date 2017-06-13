Moving for meals

With a strong collaborative effort between Senior Services Plus and Nautilus, the Zumbathon, Move Your Heels for Meals on Wheels, was a great success, organizers say. Dozens of Zumba enthusiasts took to the stage at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater. It was more than one “step” in the right direction toward caring for the region’s growing senior population. Local businesses have risen up to take part by sponsoring this fun weekend event. Senior Services Plus would like to give a big thanks to Life Fitness, Shields Family Pharmacy, Shivers Frozen Custard and Maneke Jewelers for their support. Meals on Wheels provides a great portion of homebound seniors’ daily nutrition. The Senior Services Plus program serves 435 meals to seniors in 22 townships, providing more than 109,000 meals on wheels annually. Events like the Zumbathon are one of the reasons Senior Services Plus is able to continue its mission to provide opportunities and resources to individuals as they age.

