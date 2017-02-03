Murray’s day

× 1 of 5 Expand Photo by Fred Pollard × 2 of 5 Expand Photo by Fred Pollard × 3 of 5 Expand Photo by Fred Pollard × 4 of 5 Expand Photo by Fred Pollard × 5 of 5 Expand Photo by Fred Pollard Prev Next

Area mayors attended the annual Groundhog Day ceremony at the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau in Alton on Feb. 2, including (from left) East Alton Mayor Joe Silkwood, Alton Mayor Brant Walker, Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick and Bethalto Mayor Alan Winslow. Murray the Groundhog was on hand, courtesy of the TreeHouse Wildlife Center, to creep out of his cage and let onlookers know what to expect the rest of the season. After seeing his shadow, ensuring six more weeks of winter (although statistics show groundhogs to only be accurate in that prediction about 40 percent of the time), Murray then scrambled back to his cage before being coaxed back out with food. The Visitors Bureau invites guests to the ceremony each year, offering refreshments and coffee.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter