New doctors office in Bethalto

Alton Memorial Hospital and BJC Medical Group leaders, plus the staff at Family Physicians of Bethalto and village leaders including Mayor Alan Winslow, gathered Oct. 3 for an official groundbreaking of the new medical office building. Plans call for the new building to be open for business in the spring of 2019. The building will replace the Family Physicians of Bethalto office and will be on the south side of Illinois 140, just east of its current location. At nearly 9,000 square feet, the new structure will be four times the size of the current office. It will be able to accommodate five providers (the current space has room for only two) and will have an on-site Christian Reference lab.

