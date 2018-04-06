On Vocation: Sam and John Roberts

For decades, Roberts Motors has provided Alton and surrounding communities with automobile sales and service. Sam Roberts purchased the business in 1964, and this year Robert Motors celebrated 50 years with Ford. His son, John Roberts, is the general manager of the business. Sam Roberts was recently named TIME dealer of the year for Illinois. He explains that rather than viewing the dealership as a place that sells cars, their perspective is they sell transportation and service.

How did you get involved in the automotive sales business?

Sam: I didn’t set out to be a car dealer. I was working for A&P grocery store when the car dealer Bill Roberts (no relation) came in and met me. He talked to my dad and said he thought I would be a great fit for the business. We shook hands and that was the start of a beautiful relationship.

John: This was a personal challenge for me. I was a shy kid growing up and was originally going into electronics but realized I didn’t like it. I recognized this was a great opportunity and that if I wanted to go out and start selling, I would have to break myself out of my shyness. So it turned out to be a great opportunity to grow, and I’ve been here ever since.

What has changed during your time in the business?

Sam: I’d almost have to tell you everything’s changed. One thing is that dealers are stocking more cars now. With computerization, most of those cars are designed pretty much the way that people want to buy them. Once in a while we still have a customer who will order a car, but we try to have on the lot what people are looking for.

John: I think the biggest thing is what the internet has done to the business. People typically do about 13 hours of research online before they go into the dealership. In the old days, people would go to four or five dealerships looking at cars. Nowadays, that number is down to two.

What should people look for when considering a dealership?

John: The average age of a car on the road now is 11 years, so it is important to look for a place you’re comfortable with and that is going to treat you right.

Sam: You need to look at value and not just price, and someone that is going to be there for you.

How have you managed to succeed when so many other dealerships haven’t during difficult economic times?

Sam: We’ve got a good team. You mentioned the TIME award. I get the benefit of receiving that, but the real people who earned that award are the team here. Along with our customers and the community, they are the ones who got us nominated for it. We have four and five generations who are still buying cars from us.

You read about people buying cars online now. Where do you see the automobile business being in the future?

John: There is always going to be need for personal service. That personal interaction is a big part of the transaction and the service aspect is only going to get bigger. No matter how or where you buy your car, you’re always going to need to get it serviced.

Do you think self-driving cars are going to become a reality?

Sam: I think it will happen, but it is still quite a way off in the future. The technology still needs a lot of development. When it gets here, it will allow people who are blind, handicapped or not able to drive to be able to get around.

John: Right now, it is more applicable to big cities but eventually, it will be a mobility changer for a lot of people. The most dramatic thing about the aging process is when they take your car away from you and you lose your freedom. To have the ability to continue to go when you want will improve the quality of people’s lives.

You’re a very successful dealership. You could do business anywhere. Why do you stay in the Riverbend?

Sam: We love the community. John and I were born and raised here. It’s not all about money.

