Party in Pontoon

WHAT: Party at the Beach

WHEN: Aug. 11

WHERE: Randall D. Dalton Veteran’s Park, Pontoon Beach

WHY: The seventh annual party proved to be another success, with headlining act Grand Funk Railroad closing the festival. The two-day event also included carnival rides, food trucks, an appearance by the KSHE-95 van, car and craft shows, and live performances by Dirty Muggs, All Right Now, Portrait: The Music of Kansas, and Cameron Barton of Granite City, lead vocalist for national act Survivor.

