Patriotic block

A decade-long tradition returned home June 24 for a tight-knit group of Granite City neighbors.

Several residents, including retired Granite City High School teacher Cheri Petrillo and engineering design instructor Charlie Blair, spent the day delivering stencils and painting patriotic symbols along the 2200 block of Cleveland Boulevard in preparation for Independence Day.

“I thought we needed a neighborhood project that really helps people get to know each other,” Petrillo said. “We started our planning for this year at Ritch and Nancy Alexander’s house in May and had several meetings beforehand.”

The projects traces its roots to 2003, when Petrillo and company would paint the American flag along Cleveland. Following an ordinance-based hiatus and successful petition to the City Council, the project made its return last year.

Several of the participants on the block are retired and current school teachers, and Petrillo said her favorite part of the day is seeing children get involved.

“We have a girl getting ready for the eighth grade named Emma who loves to decorate the street with stars for the Fourth of July,” she said. “I like to see the kids having fun.”

Some of the design highlights include a large patriotic birthday cake at the intersection of Cleveland and West 22nd Street, and two eagles designed and stenciled by Blair.

“I designed the stars and eagles using CorelDRAW and used a laser to cut the stars and a CNC router for the eagles,” Blair said.

Blair began his work for the project last year by measuring the street to design a serpentine pattern for the star layout. With access to the router, Blair anticipates “a lot more capabilities” with next year’s stencils.

Petrillo also plans to order a banner with text that celebrates Independence Day for next year’s street painting project.

“A lot of people like to see the project on Cleveland, and we think a lot more people would like to see it if they learned about it,” Petrillo said.

In keeping in the neighborly spirit, the group gathered for an afternoon barbecue in the Alexanders’ back yard. Each adult pitched in $5 for hamburgers and hot dogs and brought potluck dishes.

“The barbecue’s a nice social event that goes on throughout the evening,” Petrillo said.

With a full day of street-painting fun and an evening of delicious food, these neighbors are committed to brightening their block of Granite City and welcoming new friends along the way.

