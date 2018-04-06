Peep this out

Photos by Angie Fulgham

As temps ran the gamut between icy cold and downright balmy, Easter egg hunts across the Riverbend also varied widely with a choice of activities and games, including face-painting, craft-making, Easter bunny visits and more. The Riverbend Rockers hosted its first Easter Rock and Egg Hunt on March 25 at East Alton’s Kutter Park. 

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter