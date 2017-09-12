Performing arts program receives $68,000 grant

× Expand Students in the East St. Louis Center for Performing Arts program perform in a production.

For the first time in years, the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville East St. Louis Center for the Performing Arts Program is functioning predominantly with funds provided by an outside source — the Illinois State Board of Education.

The state board awarded the program with a $68,000 Healthy Communities Investment Grant through the spring of 2018, said Jesse Dixon, the center’s executive director.

“The East St. Louis Center for the Performing Arts is exceptional,” Dixon said. “Very few programs in the region combine physical activity, rigorous standards, and cultural identity in such an engaging way.

“The grant provides for after-school programming, as well as other programming outside of the normal school day,” he said. “We are grateful for our partners at ISBE for recognizing the importance of this program for the East St. Louis community.”

According to Dixon, the purposes of the Healthy Communities Investment Grant include:

• Improving academic outcomes for students

• Providing opportunities for enrichment activities in a safe and healthy environment

• Providing opportunities to strengthen public, private, and philanthropic partnerships so quality support services are more durable for students facing the greatest challenges

The After School Performing Arts Program in East St. Louis was founded by the legendary Katherine Dunham and has been an integral part of the community for decades. After a five-year hiatus, it returned to the delight of community members in 2015.

“We are back for another year,” Performing Arts Program Director Jack Williams said. “We have more students coming this year. The word is getting around that we are here and are ready to provide a great year of dance, education, and culture.”

Classes being offered include Dunham Technique, jazz, African drumming and dance, piano, chimes and guitar for students, ages 6-17.

