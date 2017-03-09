PHOTO FEATURE: Cold for a cause

Photos submitted by Kenly Taylor and Sara Ahlvers

Members of the Granite City Police Department joined other departments and community residents in February to take a plunge into the cold waters of Carlyle Lake to raise money for Special Olympics of Illinois. Granite City police officer Eric Klumpp and his wife, Granite City police officer Andrea Klumpp (along with their 8-year-old daughter, Lucy, two fellow Girl Scouts, Mira Ahlvers and Reese Boyer, and Andrea’s father, Bruce Brockman, and friend John Haug) took the plunge with fellow officer Brian Cave. In addition to each girl raising more than $100 each for Special Olympics, they earned a Polar Bear Plunge Girl Scout patch.

This year’s theme was Back the Blue. Participants wore T-shirts with the “thin blue line” in support of the police — with one exception. Officer Eric Klumpp was wearing a bright pink Granite City Police Department prisoner jumpsuit. When the signal was given to plunge, Klumpp ran in first with his team of police and junior officers chasing him into the frigid waters.

