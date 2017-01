Cookie Factory and Café manager Linda McCormick watched as a new sign advertising her store was installed by Arrow Signs on the west side entrance to Alton Square Mall on Jan. 31. McCormick, who said this past holiday season was her store’s most profitable, said the signage has been several years in the planning. The addition was a positive development for the troubled mall, which will lose one of its remaining anchor stores, Macy’s, this spring.

