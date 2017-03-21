PHOTO FEATURE: Around the world in Alton

Photos by Andrew Dobson

Thanks to Alton Main Street, an around-the-world vacation could not have been cheaper, at least on March 18. All afternoon and into the evening, Downtown Alton’s Small Town — Big World event brought Mexican art and dancing (Little Mexico Restaurant), Asian dancing, music, martial arts and swordsmanship (Old Bakery Beer Company), Indian dancing, yoga and lecture (River Bend Yoga), the Underground Railroad (Grassroots Grocery), Native American history and art, including demonstrations and a teepee (Mineral Springs Mall), a German Oktoberfest (Elijah P’s), Belgian waffles (Flights Coffee & Waffle Bar), Muslim demonstrations and education (Jacoby Arts Center), and French and Celtic music (Lucianna’s Pastries). In addition, The Bridge at Lewis and Clark Community College and Hayner Public Library offered educational resources, and Deliverance Temple in Alton hosted a multicultural dinner. Hundreds of guests perused and participated in what Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany hopes will be an annual event.

