(From left) Donna Jacobs, Susie Bechtold and Kathleen Turner of the Alton Memorial Hospital gift shop gather around a birthday cake for Eunice Smith, who was born March 23, 1875. The gift shop celebrated Miss Eunice’s birthday with the cake and 30 percent off many items on display in the atrium of Miss Eunice’s Hat Box. Smith, who died in 1955, donated the land upon which Alton Memorial was built in the 1930s.

