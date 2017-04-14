PHOTO FEATURE: Creativity on campus

Photos by Andrew Dobson

The 2017 Lewis and Clark Community College Student Art Exhibition opened April 8 in the Hatheway Cultural Center Gallery. The exhibition features hand-selected physical and digital works by fine arts, computer graphics and web design students. The top entries are given cash prizes, and some of the works on display are for sale. Awards were presented to the top student artists during the show’s opening reception. The public is invited to visit the exhibit from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday through April 29.

