PHOTO FEATURE: Derby day

WHO: 112 Girl Scouts
WHAT: Third annual Pinewood Derby
WHEN: Feb. 11
WHERE: Alton Square Mall
WHY: Each racer gets 4 attempts on a 42-foot track using a car the Scout designed. Cars cannot weigh more than 5 ounces and cannot be larger than 7 inches long and 2 3/4 inches wide.
Daisy Winners:
First: Stormlee Starkey, Troop 325
Second: Ahanlee Marberger, Troop 707
Third: Lena Droste, Troop 707
Best of Show: Lyla Fish, Troop 55
Brownie Winners:
First: Joslyn Springman, Troop 824
Second: Aubrey Cathy, Troop 554
Third: Alexis Peal, Troop 878
Best of Show: Elisabeth Preston, Troop 792
Junior Winners:
First: Bridget Murphy, Troop 349
Second: Alyssa Herbst, Troop 47
Third: Ava Cetra, Troop 45
Best of Show: Lexie Davis, Troop 834
Cadette/Senior/Ambassador Winners:
First: Samara Helton, Troop 130
Second: Jynnifer Floyd, Troop 130
Third: KayLee Melton, Troop 130
Best of Show: KayLee Melton, Troop 130
Overall Fastest: Stormlee Starkey, Daisy, Troop 325
Overall Best of Show: Lexie Davis, Junior, Troop 834
“Special thanks to Pack 3126 for the use of their track and special thanks to Mark Brown, Christina Brown, Terry Croxford, Matt Croxford, Tim Starkey, Joel Simansky and John Hobson from Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts for running the track and software for us,” a news release from the event’s organizers states. “Also to Terry and Timmy Melton for checking all 93 cars in and validating that they met size and weight specifications before racing.”