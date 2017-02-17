PHOTO FEATURE: Derby day

WHO: 112 Girl Scouts

WHAT: Third annual Pinewood Derby

WHEN: Feb. 11

WHERE: Alton Square Mall

WHY: Each racer gets 4 attempts on a 42-foot track using a car the Scout designed. Cars cannot weigh more than 5 ounces and cannot be larger than 7 inches long and 2 3/4 inches wide.

Daisy Winners:

First: Stormlee Starkey, Troop 325

Second: Ahanlee Marberger, Troop 707

Third: Lena Droste, Troop 707

Best of Show: Lyla Fish, Troop 55

Brownie Winners:

First: Joslyn Springman, Troop 824

Second: Aubrey Cathy, Troop 554

Third: Alexis Peal, Troop 878

Best of Show: Elisabeth Preston, Troop 792

Junior Winners:

First: Bridget Murphy, Troop 349

Second: Alyssa Herbst, Troop 47

Third: Ava Cetra, Troop 45

Best of Show: Lexie Davis, Troop 834

Cadette/Senior/Ambassador Winners:

First: Samara Helton, Troop 130

Second: Jynnifer Floyd, Troop 130

Third: KayLee Melton, Troop 130

Best of Show: KayLee Melton, Troop 130

Overall Fastest: Stormlee Starkey, Daisy, Troop 325

Overall Best of Show: Lexie Davis, Junior, Troop 834

“Special thanks to Pack 3126 for the use of their track and special thanks to Mark Brown, Christina Brown, Terry Croxford, Matt Croxford, Tim Starkey, Joel Simansky and John Hobson from Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts for running the track and software for us,” a news release from the event’s organizers states. “Also to Terry and Timmy Melton for checking all 93 cars in and validating that they met size and weight specifications before racing.”

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter