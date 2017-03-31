PHOTO FEATURE: Dual lesson

× Expand Photo by Jason White

Alton Middle School students perform a song at an assembly celebrating Black History Month and Women’s History Month on March 31. Art teacher Angel Weber has organized the show for 10 years, and on the evening of March 30 a jubilee anniversary show featured former cast members joining current cast members. Weber says fusing the two observances into one assembly illustrates how many women historical figures also play a key role in the history of African-Americans. The assembly featured songs, dancing, poetry recitals and re-enactments of speeches by civil rights leaders such as Martin Luther King Jr. She says the cast members include students who often are left out of other activities. “This show teaches them how to have confidence,” Weber says. “For a lot of students, it is a stepping stone toward a more fulfilling emotional life and personal life, because they make a lot of new friends.”

