PHOTO FEATURE: Farm fun

Photos by Dan Cruz

Beverly Farm hosted the third Diamonds and Denim fundraiser Feb. 18 in the Commons at Lewis and Clark Community College. Featuring live music by the Glendale Riders, raffles, silent and live auctions, dancing and more, the event helps the institution dedicated to those with developmental and intellectual disabilities with programs not covered by the state, including Special Olympics and dental, equestrian and therapeutic programs. The night brought in approximately $52,000 for Beverly Farm.

