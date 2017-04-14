PHOTO FEATURE: Food for feathered friends

Nancy Holtorf recently contacted Feathered Nest Bird Rescue requesting a donation of feeders and food for North Elementary School’s wild birds. Feathered Nest is a St. Charles, Mo., nonprofit organization specializing in the rehabilitation of exotic parrots. The organization was happy to give the Alton schoolchildren the opportunity to care for the school’s wild birds. The children took to the responsibilities happily and were soon eager to be involved. As well as assisting the school’s feeding program, Feathered Nest visits nursing homes and churches. To donate food or feeders, contact Connie Ivanuck (618) 278-4306.

