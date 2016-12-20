PHOTO FEATURE: From red to gold

The Salvation Army-Alton Corps has received two one-tenth-ounce Gold Eagle coins in the organization’s red kettles in the past week. “The first gold coin was found by Cathie Ketterer during Monday’s kettle count from last weekend,” Lt. Teri Ellison said. “The second coin was found by Chuck Steward, another of the kettle counting team, during Friday morning’s count.” The first gold coin was wrapped in a note that stated, “May this Christmas Gold help to bring joy and happiness to those in need! May the Lord bless and keep you well and safe.” The Alton Corps has been the recipient of at least one gold coin, valued at about $125 apiece, each year the Ellisons have been in Alton, though no one knows when they are going to arrive in a kettle. Kettle Coordinator Greg Gelzinnis says as of early this week, his organization is on schedule to hit its goal of $85,000 and “light the star” on the Salvation Army tree, shedding light on the plight of hunger and homelessness in the area. Bell ringers are out collecting donations until Christmas Eve.

