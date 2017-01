× Expand Photo by Melissa Meske

The Alton location of Aldi grocery store is undergoing renovations that will result in an expansion of the store. Work is under way on the 11-year-old site, as evidenced on the property’s west side on Wednesday. While still open for business, a grand “reopening” is slated for early spring, according to Aldi O’Fallon Division vice president Rob Jeffries.

