A community gathering April 8 at Hellrung Park in Alton resulted in a cleanup of community garden beds, litter pickup and the planting of potatoes. Sponsored by Grassroots Grocery, the event included skateboard lessons from the Sk8 Club and a presentation on creatures of the Mississippi River with the Illinois Natural History Survey. Other activities included an inflatable castle and a visit from Alton Police Department personnel.

