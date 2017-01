Amy Bohn, a parish nurse at Alton Memorial Hospital, gives a free flu shot to one of the visitors to the Madison County Project Homeless event Jan. 24 at River of Life Church in Alton. Alton Memorial was one of many agencies providing services to Madison County’s homeless population. In addition to the flu shots, Amy and fellow parish nurses Eileen Cheatham and Cathie Ketterer provided free blood pressure checks.

