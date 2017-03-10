PHOTO FEATURE: Highway of the warrior

Family, friends and patriotic residents gathered March 4 at the Bethalto Community Center to honor the life of Marine Lance Cpl. Kenneth Corzine, who died on Christmas Eve 2010 as a result of injuries he suffered while serving in the embattled Helmand province of Afghanistan as a member of the 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine regiment, 1st Marine division. Bethalto Mayor Alan Winslow, state Sen. William Haine, state Rep. Dan Beiser and Jim Corzine, Kenny’s uncle, spoke at the event commemorating the naming of the stretch of Illinois 140 from North Bellwood Drive to Prairie Street in Bethalto as LCpl. Kenneth Corzine Memorial Drive. Jacob Troeckler of Bethalto played taps during the ceremony, which was attended by members of Corzine’s family, including his father, Ken.

