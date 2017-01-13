PHOTO FEATURE: Highway to well

Photos by Eric Stauffer, Dark Horse Art Works

Senior Services Plus, 2603 N. Rodgers in Alton, opened its doors to the public on Jan. 4 for the annual Wellness Center Open House. Weight training, cardiovascular and Zumba class demonstrations were among the activities, and guests took tours to see the array of exercise equipment, including bikes, ellipticals and rowing machines available at the center. The Get Fit personal training program offered examples of the Fresh & Fit Meal Plans available to encourage a healthier lifestyle. For more information, contact Lucas Hale at (618) 465-3298, ext. 109, or email 1hale@seniorservicesplus.org.

