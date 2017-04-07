PHOTO FEATURE: Learning and leadership

Jessica Droste (center) of the Medical Care Unit is the Alton Memorial Hospital Employee of the Month for April. Her co-workers say she “demonstrates leadership skills and pursues further learning and education opportunities. Her extracurricular activities include: a presentation on addiction at a leadership class our manager sent her to, and diabetic liaison for our floor. She values teamwork and frequently will work overtime to help out her co-workers. She also is a preceptor for new nurses, who compliment her as well. Jessica has developed great working relationships and serves as a great role model for others to emulate. She has a positive and friendly attitude.”

