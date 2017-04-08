PHOTO FEATURE: Live-fire exercise

Photos by Eric Stauffer, Dark Horse Art Works

The Hamel and Worden volunteer fire departments trained on a two-story wood home donated by Bill Brase. The departments provide mutual aid to each other for fires; ongoing training aims to provide better service for each community. Max Fire Training Inc. supervised the live burn, which employed an infrared camera to detect flames inside the building. Local businesses R.P. Lumber, Edwardsville Home Depot and Tommy Davison of 1-800-BOARD UP supported the effort through donations of time and materials.

