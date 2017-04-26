PHOTO FEATURE: Mustache March 4PD

Initiated by Steve Schwegel, the month-long Mustache March 4 PD effort was a way to show appreciation to the law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line every day to keep the community safe. Along with a committee of 10 members and additional sponsors, Schwegel came up with the idea of police officers growing mustaches throughout March to raise awareness for the cause, culminating with a concert featuring his band, The Glendale Riders, on April 1 at Bluff City Grill in Alton. The restaurant hosted a check presentation April 25, with funds raised going to outreach and other programs through the Police Benevolent and Protective Association. The initiative raised more than $26,000. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office received $1,000, the East Alton Police Department received $1,000, the Wood River Police Department received $2,000, the Bethalto Police Department received $2,000, the Brighton Police Department received $1,000, the Bunker Hill Police Department received $1,000, the Alton Police Department received $7,000 and the Jerseyville Police Department received $8,100. New K-9s and equipment were on the list of items to assist law enforcement.

