The Godfrey Women's Club has inducted officers for 2017. The officers include (from left) Mary Nickell, member-at-large; Joyce Ward, treasurer; Sharon O'Neal, secretary; Sue Kinsella, second vice-president; Ginger Woodman, first vice-president; and Bonnie Vega, president. Not pictured is Carol Simcox, corresponding secretary not shown. For more information about the club, visit their Facebook page.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter