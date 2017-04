Photos by Dan Cruz

WHAT: Alton Area Optimist Club’s annual Earth Day 5K

WHEN: April 22

WHERE: Glazebrook Park, Godfrey

WHY: Proceeds are used to “bring out the best in kids” from the Alton and Godfrey areas by supporting local sports, education, Scouting and other activities. The race trailed down Stamper Lane, through the woods and back to the park.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter