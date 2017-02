Photos by Eric Stauffer, Dark Horse Art Works

The Riverbend isn’t short on sports fanatics. Super Bowl fans proudly sported the apparel of several professional teams, but there were few Patriots or Falcons fans on hand for local parties. The loss of the Rams seemed to curb local enthusiasm for the sport’s biggest game of the year. The Franchise Sports Bar and Grill was packed for the Super Bowl and Hensen Plumbing owner Dan Hensen hosted a giant party at his residence.

