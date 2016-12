× Expand Photo by Melissa Meske

Demolition has begun on the old Alton Post Office, 727 Belle St. The new post office opened in May at the former Piasa Lincoln Mercury car dealership, 2350 Homer Adams Parkway. Ameren owns the downtown property and is razing the building in preparation for a study of the contaminated soil underneath to determine what steps are needed to declare the area safe for sale and rebuilding. As of Wednesday, Belle Street remained open for traffic during the demolition.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter