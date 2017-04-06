PHOTO FEATURE: Rallying for Relay

× Expand Picasa

Anderson Hospital and AndersonMercy Cancer presented the local American Cancer Society with a check for $6,000 in support of two of this year's local Relay for Life events. Anderson Hospital and AndersonMercy Cancer Care will be Presenting Sponsors for the Collinsville/Maryville/Troy Relay for Life on June 10 at Drost Park in Maryville. Anderson Hospital will also continue its support of the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Relay for Life as a Silver Sponsor on June 2 at the Edwardsville High School. Pictured (from left) are Alyssa Constantinides, Anderson Hospital Relay for Life team co-chair; Lisa Klaustermeier, Anderson Hospital chief nursing officer; Keith Page, Anderson Hospital president; Jessica Hood, American Cancer Society Relay for Life community manager; Dr. Syed Arshad of AndersonMercy Cancer Care; Wendy McIntyre, Warren Billhartz Cancer Center director and Susan Stumpf, Anderson Hospital Relay for Life team co-chair.

