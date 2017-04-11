PHOTO FEATURE: Rotary readers

Photos provided by Elaine Kane

Ron Mayhew of the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club presented a collection of books to students at Alton Middle School on April 7 on behalf of the club. The books are high-quality informational texts aligned to the Next Generation Science Standards. Each year for the past four years, the Rotary club has pursued a matching literacy grant from the district Rotary organization to provide books in particular areas of need in the Alton School District. Mayhew made the presentation in Sarah Keith’s science class on behalf of all of the AMS students who will be able to enjoy the books.

