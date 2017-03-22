PHOTO FEATURE: Show time

Photos by Tim Skinner

WHAT: Fourth annual Metro East Home and Garden Show

WHEN: March 18-19

WHERE: Metro-East Lutheran High School, Edwardsville

WHY: Presented by the Knight Stewards, the annual event showcases more than 50 vendors, fingerprinting for children with the Edwardsville Police Department, an appearance from Fredbird, document shredding, the Edwardsville Garden Club, Billy and Julie in the Morning from 103.3 FM and more. The show offers concessions and free admission and is a fundraiser for school activities.

