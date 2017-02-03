PHOTO FEATURE: St. Baldrick’s buzz

Photo by Melissa Meske

Marquette Catholic High School sophomore Beth Wurth takes on the challenge, and mom Julia Graves makes the first cuts, at the school’s annual St. Baldrick’s head-shaving event on Friday, Feb. 3, as part of the fundraising done each year for Catholic Schools Week.

Photo by Melissa Meske

Two male students anticipate the buzz of barber shears.

Photo by Melissa Meske

The gymnasium was packed with onlookers eager to watch as students, faculty, alumni and community members get ready to step up to the shears and have their heads shaved.

Photo by Melissa Meske

The “before” shot: students, staff, alumni and community members gather for a group shot before they face the barber shears.

Photos by Melissa Meske

WHO: Marquette Catholic High School students, staff, faculty and alumni

WHAT: Annual St. Baldrick’s head-shaving event

WHEN: Friday, Feb. 3

WHERE: The gymnasium at the Alton high school 

WHY: Since its inception, the St. Baldrick’s challenge has helped the school raise more than $46,000 to find a cure for childhood cancer 

Tags