PHOTO FEATURE: St. Baldrick’s buzz

Photo by Melissa Meske
Marquette Catholic High School sophomore Beth Wurth takes on the challenge, and mom Julia Graves makes the first cuts, at the school’s annual St. Baldrick’s head-shaving event on Friday, Feb. 3, as part of the fundraising done each year for Catholic Schools Week.
Photo by Melissa Meske
Two male students anticipate the buzz of barber shears.
Photo by Melissa Meske
The gymnasium was packed with onlookers eager to watch as students, faculty, alumni and community members get ready to step up to the shears and have their heads shaved.
Photo by Melissa Meske
The “before” shot: students, staff, alumni and community members gather for a group shot before they face the barber shears.
Photos by Melissa Meske
WHO: Marquette Catholic High School students, staff, faculty and alumni
WHAT: Annual St. Baldrick’s head-shaving event
WHEN: Friday, Feb. 3
WHERE: The gymnasium at the Alton high school
WHY: Since its inception, the St. Baldrick’s challenge has helped the school raise more than $46,000 to find a cure for childhood cancer